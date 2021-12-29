Libraries inside temples being refurbished: Minister

4 libraries will be coming up in Chennai, says P.K. Sekarbabu

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K.Sekarbabu on Tuesday said that libraries situated inside temples in the State were being refurbished. A sum of ₹10 crore had been allocated for this purpose and work was on in 114 libraries. These facilities were getting furniture, fresh coat of paint and books, wherever needed.

Briefing reporters during a review meeting at the department’s head office in Nungambakkam, he said four libraries with books related to Hinduism were coming up in Chennai in areas, including Triplicane and Mylapore, where temples witnessed large crowds.

Fire audits were being conducted in all temples and associated buildings to ensure the safety of lives and properties. Lightning conductors atop temple gopurams were being checked and those needing replacement were getting new ones installed, he said.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who chaired the review of the 24 schools being managed by various temples along with Mr. Sekarbabu, said that the safety and status of school buildings all over the State were being checked. Steps were on to fill up vacancies of teaching and non-teaching staff in these schools, he added.

HR and CE Secretary B. Chandra Mohan, HR and CE Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran and School Education Commissioner K. Nandakumar were among the participants.