‘Liberty’, ‘Equality’ and ‘Fraternity’ torch to reach Tiruchi from Ambedkar Thidal in Chennai, Melavalavu and Kilvenmani: Thiruma

January 24, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - Chennai

After handing over the ‘Equality torch’ in Ambedkar Thidal (VCK headquarters) in Chennai for the ‘Vellum Sananayagam’ public event to be held in Tiruchi on the Republic day, party founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday said that the ‘liberty and fraternity’ torch would also reach Tiruchi from Melavalavu in Melur and Kilvenmani in Thanjavur. Addressing reporters, he said that the intention was to save democracy and the Constitution from the ‘Sangh Parivar’ threat. “In the last ten years, the Sangh Parivar is trying to divert people’s attention from the pathetic administration that they have delivered by inaugurating the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya recently. T

hey have taken up a weapon called ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to cover up unemployment, economic decline and fall in standards of education and health, among others. We need to remove them from power,” he added. Mr. Thirumavalavan further said that ‘Vellum Sananayagam’ would be the first public event for the INDIA alliance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.