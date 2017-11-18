Lexus car: HC upholds Natarajan’s sentence

The Madras High Court on Friday confirmed the conviction and two-year sentence imposed by a lower court on M. Natarajan, husband of V.K. Sasikala, his nephew V. Bhaskaran and two others in a case booked against them by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for having caused a loss of ₹1.06 crore to the public exchequer by importing a brand new luxury car from London in 1994 by falsely declaring it as an used car.

Justice G. Jayachandran dismissed the appeals preferred by all four convicts by a common judgment. He directed the special court for CBI cases here to secure the convicts and commit them to prison for undergoing the sentence. “The materials placed by the prosecution undoubtedly proves that the brand new Lexus car with an engine capacity of 3000 cc has been imported in total violation of the Customs regulations,” he said.

He pointed out that the Centre’s Export and Import policy, as it prevailed in 1994, imposed restrictions on import of passenger cars with an engine capacity of more than 1,600 cc by Indian nationals as well as foreign nationals of Indian origin, unless the importer had stayed abroad continuously for at least two years before coming to India for permanent settlement and had used the car for at least one year before the date of import.

A conspiracy was hatched collectively by Natarajan, Bhaskaran (for whose use the car was imported), a non- resident Indian S. Balakrishnan (who is still absconding, his son M. Yogesh Balakrishnan, Indian Bank manager Sujaritha Sundararajan and a few Customs officials to import from London a brand new luxury car manufactured by Toyota in Japan and sold in the trade name of Lexus after declaring it to be a used car belonging to the NRI.

Though the car had been purchased from a dealer in London on July 13, 1994 and registered there, the third convict Yogesh had submitted fabricated documents to the customs authority on behalf of his father claiming as if it was purchased before July 1993. Further, the customs duty for the car was remitted from a current account that stood in the name of Tamilarasi Publications, of which Natarajan was the Managing Director, in Indian Bank’s Abhiramapuram branch here.

As per law, the customs duty for the import of the car must have been paid through foreign inward remittance. In order to get over the requirement, the then manager of the bank, Sujaritha Sundararajan, had directed her subordinate R. Bhavani, who later turned an approver and was included as a prosecution witness in the case, to issue a false certificate as if the current account of Tamilarasi Publications had sufficient foreign inward remittance.

“All these actions are manifestation of criminal conspiracy which has been unravelled through the evidence of the approver and other prosecution witnesses who have seen the accused persons execute the conspiracy at Customs House as well as Indian Bank. It is unfortunate that senior customs officials who were members of the conspiracy were not prosecuted since the prosecuting agency were refused sanction by the competent authority.

“This cannot be the reason to allow the conspirators to go scot-free. Further, this court opines that it is high time to revisit the law on this point. Like sanction order under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988 is subjected to judicial review, refusal to accord sanction should also be subjected to judicial scrutiny so that improper exercise of power by unscrupulous persons who shield their subordinates shall be averted,” Mr. Justice Jayachandran concluded.