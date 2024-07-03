Leverage technology to upskill yourself, AICTE Chairman urges students

Students should embrace critical thinking, continually upskill and reskill themselves with the latest technologies and ideas to carve a niche in the rapidly evolving world, said T.G. Sitharam, Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 44th convocation of Anna University, Mr. Sitharam stressed the need to improve the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education in India. “For any developed nation, the GER should be 80% to 85%. In India, the GER in higher education is only 28.3%. We have a lot of work to do in this area. India has a significant young population, one of the largest in the world. A large number of students will be pursuing higher education in the coming years. The National Education Policy 2020 has set the goal of attaining 50% GER in higher education by 2035,” he said.

Mr. Sitharam appreciated Tamil Nadu for attaining the goal of 50% GER in higher education well ahead of the target year.

Emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Data Science, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality are transforming various aspects of our lives. With the advent of disruptive innovations, it is crucial to stay updated and proficient with advanced technologies, he said.

Mr. Sitharam also said that AICTE’s Anuvadini, a translation tool designed to break down language barriers in technical education, would support inclusive education by making learning more accessible and assist in understanding complex concepts. He said the AICTE is currently translating school books using the Anuvadini tool.

Governor of Tamil Nadu and Chancellor of Anna University R.N. Ravi awarded the degrees and medals to 66 undergraduate gold medalists – 30 from the University Departments and 36 from the non-autonomous colleges – and also presented doctoral degrees to 932 graduands.

Presenting the annual report, R. Velraj, Vice Chancellor, Anna University, highlighted various achievements of the students in academics and extracurricular activities. Faculty members, students, and parents were present on the occasion.

