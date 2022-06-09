Level crossing awareness week observed

A troupe performing at Chromepet on Thursday as part of International Level Crossing Awareness Week programme. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

June 09, 2022 22:10 IST

The Chennai division of the Southern Railway observed the international level crossing awareness week from June 3 to 9.

Ganesh, Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, inaugurated the campaign at Chennai Central-Arakkonam section at LC Gate no. 13 between Tiruninravur and Tiruvallur railway station. He distributed pamphlets among public to promote awareness of safety in and around level crossings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Similar campaigns were conducted in Vaniyambadi, Tiruvalangadu, Pattabiram, Korukkupet, Tiruvottiyur, Perungalathur, Pallavaram and Tambaram.

On Thursday, a campaign was organised at LC Gate no. 27 near Chromepet railway station. A walkathon was organised with Nethaji Scouts Group and Niveditha Guide Company. Railway staff participated in the walkathon.