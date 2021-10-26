‘Letter to Secretaries is routine’

CHENNAI

26 October 2021 23:55 IST

The debate on the issue unnecessary: Chief Secretary

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Tuesday maintained that his communication requesting the Secretaries of government departments to prepare presentations for the Governor on government schemes was “routine” in an administrative set-up.

In a statement, Mr. Anbu termed “unnecessary” the debate on his communication. “It is not appropriate to make it a controversy by giving it a political colour. Those who are aware of the government’s administrative actions would realise they are among the routine activities.”

In light of the fact that a new Governor had assumed office, the communication was sent, the Chief Secretary said. His statement came on the day when several political leaders opposed the Governor’s action. The Hindu published a report in this regard on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising

In his communication, Mr. Irai Anbu had asked the Secretaries to prepare presentations. A month after taking charge, Governor R.N. Ravi has sought details of the functioning of the Departments and of the welfare schemes.