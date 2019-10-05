Letter to PM: Alagiri slams filing of case

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri slammed the FIR filed against director Mani Ratnam and 48 other celebrities who had written an open letter to the Prime Minister raising concerns over incidents of mob lynching.

“When Mani Ratnam made the film ‘Bombay’, fundamentalists threw bombs at his house and unleashed violence. What is the difference between that and the case filed now against him and others?” Mr. Alagiri asked in a statement.

“These artists wrote a letter to the Prime Minister to prevent fascist forces from gaining a foothold but a case of sedition has been filed against them. The Tamil Nadu Congress vehemently condemns this,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri accused the Sangh Parivar of murdering people with progressive thoughts such as Dabholkar, Kalburgi, Pansare, Gauri Lankesh. He demanded that the Centre mediately withdraw the case.