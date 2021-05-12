Let’s work together to overcome the pandemic, Stalin tells MLAs

Transcend party affiliations, he says

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday made an appeal to the newly elected MLAs to transcend party affiliations and work together to retrieve Tamil Nadu from the pandemic caused by COVID-19.

He said if the MLAs found any lax in the control of COVID-19 in their constituencies and faced crisis to get oxygen, hospital bed and medicine, they should immediately bring it to the notice of the government. “I assure you that my government will act immediately and take measures to protect people,” he said in his message to the MLAs who were sworn in by the pro-term Speaker.

Mr. Stalin said though the MLAs entered the fray as members of various political parties and alliances and won the election, they had the duty to work single-mindedly for the welfare of the people. “You visit your constituencies and help the people. I request you to support the efforts of the government,” he said.

The Chief Minister said while the government had imposed a lockdown, it had also decided to distribute ₹2,000 to each ration card holder as a first instalment of the COVID-19 financial assistance of ₹4,000. “We are also taking efforts on a war-footing to ensure supply of medicine, beds and oxygen. My government has dedicated itself to bringing the situation under control,” he said.