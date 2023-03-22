ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s us save water bodies; not waste water: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

March 22, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

In his message on World Water Day, Mr. Stalin cited proverbs and quoted from the Tirukkural to underline the importance of water and said that water should be saved and not wasted.

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: VENKATACHALAPATHY C

On the occasion of the World Water Day on March 22, 2023, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin appealed to save the elixir of life and advocated for protecting water bodies from pollutants.

“We should not waste water. We should keep water safe and clean. We should protect the water bodies from pollutants,” Mr. Stalin said.

