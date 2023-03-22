HamberMenu
Let’s us save water bodies; not waste water: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

In his message on World Water Day, Mr. Stalin cited proverbs and quoted from the Tirukkural to underline the importance of water and said that water should be saved and not wasted.

March 22, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: VENKATACHALAPATHY C

On the occasion of the World Water Day on March 22, 2023, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin appealed to save the elixir of life and advocated for protecting water bodies from pollutants.

In his message, Mr. Stalin cited proverbs and quoted from the Tirukkural to underline the importance of water and said that water should be saved and not wasted.

“We should not waste water. We should keep water safe and clean. We should protect the water bodies from pollutants,” Mr. Stalin said.

