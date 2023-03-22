Let’s us save water bodies; not waste water: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

March 22, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

On the occasion of the World Water Day on March 22, 2023, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin appealed to save the elixir of life and advocated for protecting water bodies from pollutants.

In his message, Mr. Stalin cited proverbs and quoted from the Tirukkural to underline the importance of water and said that water should be saved and not wasted.

“We should not waste water. We should keep water safe and clean. We should protect the water bodies from pollutants,” Mr. Stalin said.