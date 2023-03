March 15, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

On International Day to Combat Islamophobia observed on March 15, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said history was replete with odious acts of discrimination and persecution of minorities that remain a blot on humankind.

“Let’s resolve to fight the systemic oppression of minorities and protect their rights in line with constitutional values,” he said in a Twitter post.