July 25, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greeting PMK founder S. Ramadoss on his birthday on Tuesday, DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday wished that Mr. Ramadoss’s work would “help flourish the politics of social justice and Tamil pride” rooted in the Tamil Nadu soil.

