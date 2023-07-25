Let your work help in social justice, Tamil pride: Stalin greets Ramadoss

Greeting PMK founder S. Ramadoss on his birthday on Tuesday, DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday wished that Mr. Ramadoss’s work would “help flourish the politics of social justice and Tamil pride” rooted in the Tamil Nadu soil.
July 25, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI
