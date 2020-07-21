Let the States decide on reopening of schools: PMK

PMK founder S. Ramadoss, in a statement on Monday, said that State governments should be given the right to decide when schools should reopen across the country.
The Centre forcing schools to reopen will be seen as an attempt to take away the powers of the States. The decision should be taken based on the situation in the respective States, he said.
The Central government’s call to the State governments to decide on the date of reopening of schools will create needless pressure on them, Dr. Ramadoss added.
“The Centre has said that schools can be reopened in August, September or October and that parents can be consulted. What is the hurry now? It is not clear,” he said.
“India is second only to the U.S. in the number of COVID-19 cases. In this situation, thinking about reopening schools is not desirable. If the State government announces a date, there is no guarantee that schools can be reopened on that date. If the State government says that schools will reopen in September and is unable to do so, it will put pressure on the students,” he added.
