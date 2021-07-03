Let States fix OBC reservation: Ramadoss

CHENNAI

03 July 2021 22:53 IST

PMK leader wants Centre to amend the Constitution

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday said States should retain the right to provide reservation to Other Backward Castes and the Constitution should be amended accordingly.

In a social media post, Dr. Ramadoss welcomed Union Minister Dhavarchand Gehlot’s recent announcement that the States would retain the right to provide reservation to OBCs and that the Constitution would be amended accordingly.

“It (Minister’s announcement) is important in the context of the recent Supreme Court verdict that only the Centre had the right to include castes to OBC list according to the 102nd Amendment to the Constitution in the Maratha reservation case. The Centre should introduce the Amendment to the 342nd Article of the Constitution on July 19,” he said.

Check dam opposed

In another statement, PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss opposed the check dam being built across the Thenpennai by Karnataka. He said, “this river will fall under the agreement made between Madras Presidency and Mysore in 1892. According to the agreement, the upper riparian State should seek the approval of the lower riparian State to do anything. This is an affront to the tribunal. The State government should flag this issue with the Centre and seek appropriate action against Karnataka.”