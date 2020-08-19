Let SPB’s voice be heard again: Film fraternity, music lovers to play his songs tomorrow

The singer was hospitalised earlier this month after he tested positive for COVID-19

As singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, members of the Tamil film fraternity are coming together to pray for his speedy recovery.

Director Bharathiraaja, in a press statement said that music composers Ilaiyaraaja and A.R. Rahman, poet Vairamuthu, actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan as well as many more members of the film fraternity will play Mr. Balasubrahmanyam's songs from 6 p.m. to 6.05 p.m. on August 20, Thursday.

“I invite everyone, members of the film fraternity and music lovers, to be a part of this prayer and play his songs from wherever they are. His voice should be heard again,” Mr. Bharathiraaja said. He recalled that a similar prayer was done when actor and former chief minister M.G. Ramachandran had been hospitalised, and he later recovered.

