Let Rajinikanth first start a political party, says Ramadoss on alliance possibility

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday said actor Rajinikanth should first start a political party and express his ideology before the PMK could think about holding alliance talks with him.

Reacting to a report that the PMK would likely be a part of an alliance with Rajinikanth in the 2021 Assembly polls, Dr. Ramadoss said, “Let Rajini first start a party, then let’s see what he says, what his party’s ideology is and then we can see”.

Dr. Ramadoss however refused to categorically deny the possibility of the PMK aligning with the actor, whom he had once derided. When asked if he will hold talks with the actor, he retorted, “If that’s what you (media) say, we will think about it” adding that no talks had taken place between the two so far.

He also said Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam leader Tamilaruvi Manian, who in an interview to a newspaper had claimed of the possibility of such an alliance, had the right to express his own opinions.