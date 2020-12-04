Tamil Nadu

Let Rajinikanth first register his party: Tamil Nadu CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File  

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday made light of actor Rajinikanth’s announcement of launching a political party.

"Let him first register the name of his party...we will take stock of it at that time," he told journalists when asked about the development.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam had welcomed the actor's announcement and even said if there was an opportunity an alliance would be possible.

Questioned about this, Mr. Palaniswami said that there was nothing wrong in airing views and that was Mr. Panneerselvam's opinion.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2020 8:15:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/let-rajinikanth-first-register-his-party-tamil-nadu-cm/article33252013.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY