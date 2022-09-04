Less than 17% have received precautionary dose of vaccine

Mega vaccination camps to be held on all Sunday till month-end

At the 35th mega vaccination camp held in the State, 12,28,993 beneficiaries aged over 12 were administered doses, bulletin from the public health department said. Of these, 78,337 persons got their first dose and 2,91,028 got the second.

Among those aged 15-17, till date, 30,50,267 persons constituting 91.16% of the eligible population, have received their first dose while 25,81,517 persons (77.15%) have got their second.

Earlier, while launching the day-long camp, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said people were not eager to get vaccinated as they felt fewer persons were getting infected and deaths due to the infection had fallen. However, across the world, many persons were getting infected. In India, around 50-60 persons die of the infection even today, he pointed out. He urged people to get vaccinated before the month-end as the State had decided to offer the precautionary dose free of cost till September 30.

“There will be such camps on September 11, 18 and 25. As of now, 26,09,612 eligible persons need to take the first dose, 86,77,262 have to take the second dose and 3,53,72,341 have to take the precautionary dose. Across the State, 4.66,59,715 persons need to get vaccinated,” he said.

On the return of the Bill on setting up a university for Siddha medicine the Minister said the Governor had sought clarifications. “We have completed our part and it has been sent to the Secretariat for their approval. After it is cleared it will be sent back to the Governor,” he explained.