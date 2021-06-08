Less than 15,000 people get vaccinated

CHENNAI

08 June 2021 23:16 IST

With a majority of the districts running out of COVID-19 vaccines, Tuesday’s vaccination coverage dropped to 14,928.

The vaccination was held only in 556 sessions — 466 for Covishield and 90 for Covaxin — across the State.

As many as 8,306 people in the 18-44 age group, 4,343 people in the 45-59 age group and 1,214 senior citizens were among those who got vaccinated. With this, 97,50,348 people have got vaccinated in the State.

Advertising

Advertising