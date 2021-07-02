Less than 100 cases in 25 districts

4,230 fresh COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu

Amid concerns over fluctuation in the number of COVID-19 cases, 25 of the 38 districts logged fewer than 100 cases each as 4,230 people tested positive for the infection across the State on Friday. The State recorded 97 deaths with 13 districts reporting no fatalities.

Coimbatore recorded 486 cases of COVID-19 followed by Erode, where cases fell below 400, with 395 cases. A total of 268 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Salem and 243 in Tiruppur. There were 239 cases in Thanjavur, while fresh cases dipped to 238 in Chennai. Seven other districts, including Chengalpattu, Tiruchi and Tiruvannamalai, had 100-plus cases.

Thanjavur reported 30 deaths. This included deaths that occurred early last month and were added in the bulletin on Friday. Other districts recorded fewer than 10 deaths each. This included seven deaths each in Coimbatore and Pudukottai, five in Chennai and four each in Chengalpattu, Cuddalore and Madurai.

Of the 97 persons who died, 18 did not have co-morbidities. Among them was a 27-year-old man from Chennai who was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruvallur on June 22 with complaints of fever for two days and breathing difficulty. He died on June 29 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

The fresh cases on Friday took the overall tally to 24,88,407. Till date, 32,818 people have died of the infection.

The number of people currently under treatment is 36,707. Of this, Erode had 4,123 active cases, followed by Coimbatore (3,382) and Chennai (2,713).

A total of 4,952 people were discharged after treatment in the State.

On Friday, 1,60,810 samples were tested in the State. Till date, 3,31,62,714 samples have been tested.

As of date, 73,131 beds are vacant in COVID-19 hospitals and health centres across the State.

3.36 lakh vaccinated

A total of 3,36,355 people were vaccinated across the State on Friday. This included 1,94,286 people in the 18-44 age group and 1,03,000 people aged between 45 and 59. This took the overall coverage so far to 1,52,00,785.

Till date, 50,57,719 people in the 18-44 age group and 50,37,872 people in the 45-59 age group have been vaccinated in the State.

Vaccination was held in 2,307 sessions.