Less number of migratory birds spotted at Vedanthangal sanctuary this year

December 31, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated January 01, 2023 05:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The number of migratory birds arriving in Vedanthangal bird sanctuary has dropped a little this year, wildlife officials said.

The last bird count done at the start of December showed around 12,000 winged species. This is a slight drop from the 15,000 birds that are usually seen in December, according to an official at Vedanthangal.

In October, when the season begins, openbill storks and grey herons are usually the ones to arrive first as they did this year as well, said the official. The pelicans arrive in November, followed by painted storks in December. More painted storks are expected to come until the first 10 days of January, he said.

E. Prashanth, Wildlife Warden, Chennai, said the final census of bird arrivals would be taken only in mid-January. Incidentally, the water level at Madurantakam lake, which is the feeding area of the migratory birds, dropped this year. A correlation cannot be made yet, Mr. Prashanth said and added that it could be a possible reason. “Until all birds arrive in mid-January, we cannot say for sure,” he said.

Nearly 15 species of birds arrive at Vedanthangal every year from October to January. The birds feed at the Madurantakam lake, one of the largest waterbodies around Chennai, nest and roost in Vedanthangal. While ducks do not breed at the sanctuary, other birds such as pelicans, openbill storks, white ibis, black ibis, glossy ibis, snakebird, cormorants, and grey herons do. Some grey herons were seen nursing their hatchlings on Thursday at Vedanthangal.

According to officials, less number of ducks and cormorants appear to have reached the sanctuary. “We heard Pallikaranai had more birds this year, which could have been because of reduced water level in Madurantakam,” an official said. In February next year, the count will include the hatchlings and younger birds bred by the migratory birds.