Less invasive TAVI has made procedure simpler

Transcatheter technology helps in easy treatment of complex heart problems

Doctors have moved to a less invasive Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), in which local anaesthesia is used, making it simpler for patients and enabling them to go home the next day after the procedure, according to G. Sengottuvelu, senior interventional cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals.

“Further refining of the procedure has led to minimal intervention and early discharge,” he said at a webinar on ‘Transcatheter Technology-Repairing Heart Valves Without Surgery’ that was held as part of The Hindu Wellness Series on Thursday. It was presented by Apollo Hospitals.

He spoke of how transcatheter technology had evolved, helping in the treatment of complex heart problems in a simple way. “Fascinating new developments have taken place in interventional cardiology in the last few years. It has taken the treatment to great heights so that more patients who have a high risk for open heart surgeries have benefited with less invasive procedures that make it simple. TAVI is considered one of the greatest innovations in modern medicine,” he said.

Explaining aortic stenosis, he said, “The aortic valve is situated between the left side of the heart and the main vessel, aorta. Blood has to constantly go through the valve so that it reaches the entire body through the main vessel. A healthy aortic valve closes tightly once the blood flows. In some people, owing to age or degeneration, narrowing of the valve happens gradually, with no symptoms at all in the early period. If left untreated, the heart muscle can fail.”

Narrowing of the aortic valve is the most common in elderly patients, he said. “The only option till a few years ago was open heart surgery, in which the surgeon removes the diseased valve and puts in a new artificial one. The patient recovers gradually over a period of two-four weeks. The revolution came with the first transcatheter procedure, in which the valve is replaced without an open heart surgery, in France in 2002.”

At Apollo Hospitals, the first procedure was done in 2015, he added. With advances, it is done in all four types of valves. In this, a catheter is introduced through one of the arteries in the groin. A balloon is first introduced, and after its opening, a self-expanding valve is introduced and positioned at the diseased valve.

He spoke on ‘mitraclip’, a special clip through which blood leak is reduced without open heart surgery.

Dr. Sengottuvelu said the transcatheter options were available for persons who could not undergo surgeries, those with associated conditions and age or those who had undergone a bypass surgery earlier.