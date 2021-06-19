Leprosy patients to be vaccinated

CHENNAI

A special camp to vaccinate leprosy patients against COVID-19 will be held across the State.

“About 3,000 leprosy patients are undergoing treatment under the Health Department. We are starting a special camp in Sholinganallur on Sunday. In 10 days, we will cover all patients across the State by taking the vaccination drive to their doorsteps,” Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian told reporters on Saturday.

Officials said the vaccination of leprosy patients in rehabilitation homes and hospitals across the State was being taken up.

Those who are in their houses, following treatment, will also be covered, the officials added.