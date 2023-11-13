HamberMenu
Leopard stuck inside Coonoor house finds its way back into reserve forest

Video recorded by a camera trap shows the leopard leaving the house in Coonoor on November 13, 2023 | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the animal had attacked fire and rescue service personnel along with a few others who had entered the house in search of it, all of whom suffered minor injuries

November 13, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A leopard that has been stuck inside a house in Coonoor since the morning of Sunday, November 12, 2023, managed to safely leave the building, and was captured on CCTV camera while exiting the premises.

The animal had entered the house in Groupland Area while trying to chase a dog in the Coonoor forest range.

A screenshot from a video that shows the leopard leaving the house in Coonoor on Monday, November 13, 2023

A screenshot from a video that shows the leopard leaving the house in Coonoor on Monday, November 13, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The owner of the house had informed the Fire and Rescue Service personnel as well as the Forest Department. On Sunday, fire and rescue service personnel, along with the owner of the house and a television media journalist entered the house in search of the leopard. The animal pounced on them and attacked them. The group suffered minor injuries, and were admitted to hospital for treatment.

Rapid Response Team (RRT) personnel from the Forest Department, as well as a forest veterinarian were stationed in the house, and were considering tranquilising the animal and relocating it. Also present was Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris), D. Venkatesh and P. Arunkumar, Deputy Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

In a statement, Mr. Venkatesh said the leopard was hiding in a room within the house and a decision was taken to not tranquilize the animal and wait for it to leave the premises of its own accord.

As local residents continued to light fireworks in the surrounding areas celebrating Deepavali, the frightened animal refused to leave the house till early on Monday morning. Camera traps were placed by the Forest Department at all possible exit points where the leopard could exit the building. It is believed to have found its way back into the surrounding reserve forests.

