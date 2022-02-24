Leopard rescued, released into forest

Forest Department officials Ramasubramanian, Prabhu and Saktivel, and Animal Husbandry doctors Sadasivam and Satish Kumar saved an injured leopard in the reserve forest in Kanniwadi, and released it into Anamalai Reserve Forest on Thursday.

Following information that a leopard was lying unconscious at a spot, the team of officials rushed there and treated the animal. They said the four-year-old male leopard looked weak and tired. The officials said due to water scarcity and sudden rise in temperature inside the forest, animal movement was likely to escalate. They appealed to the people to be guarded during this period.

Youth found murdered

A youth, identified as Thanga Ramesh of Kamayagoundanpatti town panchayat near Cumbum in Theni district, was murdered by a man in broad daylight on Thursday.

It is said that when Thanga Ramesh was on his way to Cumbum, Asan Kumar, son of Ayyappan of the same locality, who was coming in a tractor, allegedly attacked Ramesh with a wooden log. The victim, who suffered head injuries, died on way to the hospital, police said.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that there was some previous enmity between the two. The police secured the suspect. Further investigation is on.