Leopard on the prowl in Ambur

After an attack on cattle at Arangaldurgam near Ambur in March this year, the leopard is on the prowl again, this time in residential areas close to reserved forests in the district, according to villagers.

People in areas such as Abigiripattarai close to Ambur have been left in a state of fear following a leopard attacking a goat in front of its owner.

A farmer, Rajagopal, 56, from Kalaignar Nagar, Abigiripettai, said he was upset about the wild animal’s attack.

On Thursday, villagers informed the Forest Department officials.

On being alerted, a team reached the spot and inspected the scene of the incident as claimed by the villagers.

Teams deployed

The officials have begun keeping a close watch in the Ponna Palli and Abigiripattarai areas. They have been armed with cages to capture the leopards roaming in those areas.

The latest attack on the goat in the Abigiripattarai has created panic among the locality’s people. Residents say the population of leopards has seen a recent increase in the area. Officials should intervene swiftly to save lives by capturing the carnivores, they said.

Forest Department officials have sent a warning to those villagers living close to the reserved forest areas asking them not to venture out after the dusk.