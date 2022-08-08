Tamil Nadu

Leopard involved in killing cattle trapped at Bhavanisagar

The leopard that was found trapped in a cage at Peerkadavu village in Bhavanisagar in Erode district on August 8, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
S P Saravanan ERODE August 08, 2022 11:52 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 12:47 IST

A six-year-old male leopard that was reportedly involved in cattle kills at human habitations in Bhavanisagar was found trapped in a cage placed near a water tank at Pudupeerkadavu village here on Monday.

The animal had ventured out of the Bhavanisagar Forest Range in Sathyamangalam division and killed cattle and dogs in villages located near the forest area in the last six months. People were demanding thatthe Forest Department place a cage and trap it.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On August 5, camera traps were placed at the village to monitor the movement of the leopard. Footage showed the animal entering the village and drinking water at a tank. On Sunday, a cage was placed with bait near the tank. On Monday morning, personnel found the leopard inside the cage and alerted senior officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 S. Sathasivam, wildlife veterinarian of STR, screened the animal and found it to be in good health. A team led by Kiruba Shankar, District Forest Office, Sathyamangalam division, obtained permission to release the animal into deep forest in Mangalapatti area in Bhavanisagar Forest Range. Officials said that the animal would be shifted to a van and released into the forest area soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...