Leopard found dead near Sethumadai in Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Coimbatore

October 04, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Forest officials with the carcass of the leopard that was found dead near Sethumadai on Wednesday.

Forest officials with the carcass of the leopard that was found dead near Sethumadai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A leopard was found dead within the limits of the Pollachi forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Wednesday. As per the post-mortem findings, the leopard aged around seven died of injuries it suffered in a fight with another carnivore.

The carcass of the leopard was spotted by field staff of the Forest Department on Wednesday noon when they were patrolling places falling under Pothamadai forest beat. According to the ATR administration, the claws and teeth of the leopard were intact.

E. Vijayaraghavan, Forest Veterinary Officer of ATR, along with Govindarajan, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of the Animal Husbandry Department from Sethumadai, conducted the post-mortem examination on the carcass in the presence of ATR officials and representatives from non-governmental organisations.

They opined that the leopard could have died in a fight with another carnivore, possibly another leopard. The carcass was cremated after autopsy.

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / wildlife / flora and fauna

