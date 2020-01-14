Tamil Nadu

Leopard found dead in Erode

more-in

A four-year-old female leopard died of internal injury and the carcass was found near the 11th hairpin bend on Dhimbam Ghat Road here on Monday.

Alerted by the public, forest officials took the carcass to the Forest Veterinary Unit of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve at Karachikorai in Bhavani Sagar. A team led by K. Ashokan, wildlife veterinary surgeon at STR, carried out autopsy that revealed that the animal suffered internal injuries due to fight with other animals. The carcass was burnt on the unit premises.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 5:52:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/leopard-found-dead-in-erode/article30564091.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY