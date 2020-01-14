Leopard found dead in Erode

A four-year-old female leopard died of internal injury and the carcass was found near the 11th hairpin bend on Dhimbam Ghat Road here on Monday.

Alerted by the public, forest officials took the carcass to the Forest Veterinary Unit of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve at Karachikorai in Bhavani Sagar. A team led by K. Ashokan, wildlife veterinary surgeon at STR, carried out autopsy that revealed that the animal suffered internal injuries due to fight with other animals. The carcass was burnt on the unit premises.