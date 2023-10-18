October 18, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government reconsidered the possibility of permitting the shows of actor Vijay starrer Leo at 7 a.m., as directed by Madras High Court on Tuesday, and has decided to stick to its earlier stand of allowing the five shows only from 9 a.m. between October 19 and 24.

Home Secretary P. Amudha has written to Seven Screen Studios regarding the decision taken by the government after taking into consideration the views of Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association, the Commissioner of Revenue Adminstration and the Director General of Police.

The theatre owners association had told the Home Secretary that they had made all arrangements to play the regular four shows, as well as an additional fifth show permitted by the State government specially for Leo for the first six days, within the stipulated period of 9 a.m. and 1 a.m. the next day.

On his part, the Commissioner of Revenue Adminstration told the Home Secretary that there was a possibility of overcrowding and traffic congestion affecting public safety and security if the movie was allowed to be screened before 9 a.m. DGP Shankar Jiwal too was of the same opinion.

The DGP told the Home Secretary that the police would have to provide security from 5 a.m. onwards if the shows were permitted from 7 a.m. since huge crowd was expected to throng the theatres. He also feared traffic congestion causing hindrance to school going children and office-goers since most theatres were located on arterial roads.

The DGP requested the government to refuse permission for the 7 am shows. Hence, after taking into consideration all views, the Home Secretary decided to reiterate her stand that all five shows must be played only between 9 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. the next day.

