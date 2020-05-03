Lending a helping hand to vegetable farmers

They are farmers who are helping brother farmers in dire straits. At a time when transportation is not available and private buyers are not reach rural areas, the members of farmers producers organisations (FPO) have sold close to 200 tonnes of vegetables in small towns and villages in 11 districts in the State these past 16 days.

“Our day begins at 6 a.m. when we reach the farms where the vegetables are harvested, weighed and packed. We leave for our sales points by 9 a.m. and sometimes after 10-12 villages, return only by evening. But there is happiness in being help other farmers,” said farmer Sozhanur M. Elumalai of Uthiramerur, who has, under the guidance of the National Agro Foundation (NAF) and the State Agriculture Department, been selling agricultural produce in villages.

B. Jayagopi, a mango and coconut farmer of Yelagiri block, said that they ensure a no profit - no loss business. “These are difficult times and people don’t have money. Our margins are slim and if, on one day we make a loss, the profit the next few days makes it up. Our ₹100 bags always contain a lemon and a bunch containing mint, curry leaves and corriander. We tell customers to make lemon and mint tea to build resistance,” he explained.

“This idea was a win-win solution for both farmers and the customers, who were unable to access fresh vegetables. This is peak harvest season for vegetables but the lockdown happened and farmers were caught unawares. Vegetables have to be harvested and sold on the sane day. You cannot keep them in cold storage too. Our FPOs with the help of the agriculture department are ensuring that everyone benefits at the end of the day," said NAF managing trustee C. Rajasekhar.

“This model might be continued after the lockdown too since they now have regular customers,” added Mr. Rajasekhar.