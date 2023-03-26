Legislators want overhead electric lines converted into underground cables

March 26, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Legislators from different constituencies recently placed a demand in the Assembly to remove overhead electric lines and instead provide underground cables.

Congress MLA S. Rajakumar, representing Mayiladuthurai, said cyclones and other natural disasters were regular features in his constituency and sought to know whether the the State government would come forward to convert such lines in the municipalities too.

In his response, Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji on Friday said the conversion of overhead electric lines into underground cables had been completed in Perambur and Avadi areas and works were under way in Tambaram and Adyar in Greater Chennai Corporation. Project estimates for the conversion of overhead electric lines were underway in seven more zones in Greater Chennai Corporation, he said during the Question Hour.

The Minister said the works were being undertaken in Chennai city and “once these works are completed, the government would consider the demand of the member”.

In a supplementary question, DMK legislator T.K.G. Neelamegham (Thanjavur) underlined a long-pending demand that underground cables be laid in the streets where temple car goes on a procession. The Minister said areas around four temples had been identified for conversion and proposals sent for administrative approval. He further assured that action would be taken over Mr. Neelamegham’s request.

Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan recalled an accident in his constituency in 2007 in which four persons lost their lives and further referred to his request for converting lines. He sought to know whether the Minister had any plans to convert such lines in streets used by cars from temples and churches.

As per the Chief Minister’s advice, action was being taken to convert all such lines. Priority would be given to temples where the necessity was more, Mr. Senthilbalaji said.