Legislators urge govt. to complete Athikadavu-Avinashi Project

DMK and AIADMK legislators on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to complete at the earliest the Athikadavu-Avinashi Project, which aims at addressing the water needs of the Kongu region in western Tamil Nadu. They also sought early implementation of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project.

In the Assembly, AIADMK legislator and former Speaker P. Dhanapal (Avinashi) recalled the steps taken by the erstwhile AIADMK governments under former Chief Ministers Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K. Palaniswami over the years for implementing the Athikadavu-Avinashi drinking water project.

He also urged the government to drop the proposal to set up a SIPCOT estate in Thathanur against which there have been protests. “Earlier, it was proposed and dropped after protests. Now, there is a talk [of revival] and people are protesting. The government should drop it or if already dropped, it should clarify so,” he said.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the respective Ministers would be consulted on Mr. Dhanapal’s demands and action taken on them.

Tiruchengode MLA E.R. Eswaran said while the previous government completed up to 65% of the Athikadavu-Avinashi project, under the DMK government, 95% of the [remaining] works had been completed, and requested for completing the entire project soon.

Mr. Eswaran further urged for implementing the Nirar - Nallar Multipurpose Straight Cut Scheme. AIADMK legislator and party whip S.P. Velumani called for implementing the diversion of water from Anamalayar. “We [AIADMK government] took steps and met Kerala Chief Minister and committees were constituted by both States. The government should follow up on them.”

Mr. Eswaran also requested government action over the low salaries being paid to teachers of private schools.

Request for Kannagi Kottam

Mr. Eswaran recalled the announcement made by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi over setting up the Kannagi Kottam in Tiruchengode and requested the State government to execute the same.