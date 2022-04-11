Legislators highlight need for parking facilities in T.N. cities and towns

Idream R. Murthy, Ezhilarasan and Pitchandi raise the issue

There is a need for enhancing parking facilities in developed cities and towns across the State, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru said in the Assembly on Monday.

During the Question Hour, DMK’s ‘Idream’ R. Murthy (Royapuram) requested the government to take steps to set up a multi-level parking facility on M.C. Road in his Assembly constituency.

DMK legislator C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan (Kancheepuram) too highlighted the need for parking facilities in the temple town.

Deputy Speaker K. Pitchandi (Kilpennathur) underlined the need for parking facilities in Tiruvannamalai, another temple town and further suggested that if the concrete parking facilities were expensive, the State government could explore the option of setting up steel beams.

Mr. Nehru acknowledged that the need for parking facilities was increasing in developed cities and towns and if necessary space was available, his department would consult with the Chief Minister for taking necessary action.