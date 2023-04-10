ADVERTISEMENT

Legislators come out strongly against Governor; Speaker strikes a balance by expunging certain remarks

April 10, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Throughout the proceedings, Mr. Appavu ensured that personal remarks against Mr. Ravi did not enter the Assembly records

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addressing the Assembly on Monday.

Notwithstanding the relaxation of the Assembly rules to allow proceedings relating to Governor R.N. Ravi on Monday, Speaker M. Appavu struck a balance in the House, promptly expunging certain strong or personal remarks made against the Governor by a few legislators, including Leader of the House Duraimurugan.

Throughout the proceedings, Mr. Appavu ensured that personal remarks against Mr. Ravi did not enter the Assembly records, by expunging them. This prompted VCK floor leader M. Sinthanai Selvan to quip that he was about to say something which he was sure the Speaker will expunge.

Some legislators, including the CPI(M)‘s V.P. Nagaimaali and PMK floor leader G.K. Mani, said the text of the resolution moved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was “soft”. Mr. Mani said the text had been prepared in such a way that it “would not hurt the feelings of the Governor”, and added that it reflected how “magnanimous” the Chief Minister was.

Congress floor leader K. Selvaperunthagai said the Governor had taken the oath of office as per the Constitution, but was making comments against it. He sought to know whether he would be “disqualified”, like his party leader Rahul Gandhi. Mr. Mani said 14 Bills were pending with the Governor (as of Monday afternoon).

On his part, the Speaker referred to the statement made by Mr. Ravi that if he withheld assent to a Bill passed by the Assembly, it meant the Bill was “dead”, and said he was hurt by this opinion of the Governor.

The CPI’s T. Ramachandran, Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan, Tiruchengodu MLA E.R. Eswaran, Papanasam MLA M.H. Jawahirullah and Vasudevanallur MLA T. Sadhan Thirumalaikumar also spoke on the resolution.

