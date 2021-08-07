Legislative council unnecessary, says Kamal

CHENNAI

07 August 2021 01:25 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Friday said any attempt to revive the legislative council in Tamil Nadu would not be in sync with the times, and the State government should not pursue the idea.

While the Assembly has a legislature where elected members are present and a number of advisory councils have been formed to advise the State government, there is no need for a legislative council, Mr. Haasan said.

“The outdated council has been abolished by several States. It does not add any value or development to the lives of the people. At the same time, there is no benefit to the people of Tamil Nadu, except more expenditure for the State government,” Mr. Haasan said.

Advertising

Advertising

In a press statement, the MNM founder explained, “At one point, leaders such as Rajaji [C. Rajagopalachari], Annadurai [C.N. Annadurai] and MGR [M.G. Ramachandran] were part of the council, and lively debates took place, but political interference reduced its dignity. When a bankrupt person was appointed to the council, a controversy erupted and then Chief Minister MGR abolished it.”

Mr. Haasan said democratic forces must explain why revival of the council was unnecessary at this juncture, when Tamil Nadu’s financial situation was bad.