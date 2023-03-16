Legislative Council holds special place in Tamil Nadu history

March 16, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Council, which may have faded from public memory, occupies a special place in the contemporary history of the State. At least one generation has grown since its abolition.

As the Upper House, the Council, which was in existence for nearly 50 years (April 1937-November 1986), had produced two Chief Ministers — C. Rajagopalachari or Rajaji (1952-54) and C.N. Annadurai (1967-69). Among other members who occupied high positions nationwide were R. Venkataraman, former President (1987-92), R.K. Shanmukham Chetty, the country’s first Finance Minister, and M. Patanjali Sastri, the second Chief Justice of India, all of whom were members in the 1950s.

With the DMK returning to power in 2021, the possibility of revival of the Council looked bright as the ruling party had promised the voters that it would “initiate the legal action required to re-constitute the Legislative Council” so that the intelligentsia could provide “valuable inputs” to the government.

“The revival is part of the party’s policy. At present, we are giving priority to issues of immediate concern,” says DMK spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan, who served one term each in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

DMK’s efforts

To its credit, the DMK, whenever in power, made efforts to have the Council reconstituted. In February 1989, July 1996 and April 2010, the Assembly adopted resolutions. In the first instance, the Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha in May 1990, but not by the Lok Sabha. There was little movement in Parliament during the second attempt in 1996. In May 2010, two Houses of Parliament and the President cleared the Bill quickly. When the Election Commission was about to hold elections to a 78-member House, the delimitation of constituencies was challenged before the Supreme Court. This effectively stalled the conduct of the elections. The AIADMK, while in power, got motions passed in the Assembly against the move to re-establish the Upper House.

Still a mystery

A perusal of the material at The Hindu Archives reveals that the real reason for the abolition still remains a mystery. On May 9, 1986, while replying to a question from A. Rahman Khan of the DMK in the Assembly, Finance Minister V.R. Nedunchezhian, a strong supporter of the Upper House, said there was no proposal to abolish the Council. The next day, in the Council, the issue was raised by P.T.R. Palanivel Rajan (who later became the Assembly Speaker and the Minister). This time, there was a nuanced shift in the reply of the Finance Minister. “A suggestion in this regard is under examination and a policy decision may be taken in a couple of days,” he answered.

Sivagnanam’s plea

On May 13, the issue was discussed in the Upper House for about 90 minutes. M.P. Sivagnanam, who was the Chairman during 1978-86, made a forceful plea to Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran to give up the move. Identifying himself with the Opposition’s sentiments, he said that by abolishing the Council, Tamil Nadu and India would lose a legacy that was part of the freedom struggle.

Earlier, former Chief Minister and DMK president M. Karunanidhi, who had become Leader of the Opposition in the Council by then, volunteered to resign his membership. He said so as there was a perception that the government wanted to do away with the House in view of his present position and the strong possibility of the increase in the DMK’s strength in the event of the local bodies electing their representatives to the Council. In late February that year, the DMK-led coalition had emerged victorious in the local bodies elections.

Resolution adopted

On May 14, the Assembly adopted a resolution, by 136 to 25 votes, recommending to Parliament the Council’s abolition. Importantly, the Congress, an ally of the AIADMK, withdrew from the House during the voting.

At the three-hour debate, Nedunchezhian asserted that there was no ulterior motive or political animosity behind the action. Rebutting criticism that the ruling party was afraid of losing the majority in the Council, because of the local bodies, he recalled that his party, while capturing power in 1977, had not thought of such a move despite being in minority in the Council. He added that the Chief Minister had been considering the matter for seven to eight months.

H.V. Hande, who served as the Health Minister in the MGR’s Cabinet during 1980-86 and a three-time member of the Council, feels there is no need to revive the Upper House as the institution, in the later years, ceased to be a platform for providing “non-partisan, non-political” inputs.

However, M.G. Devesahayam, a social activist, feels the need for such a forum exists. There can be safeguards in the law to ensure that “genuine independent voices” are accommodated in the House. With three more years to go, it remains to be seen whether the DMK government will take steps to get the Council revived.