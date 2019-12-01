‘Legend’ Saravanan’s debut movie launched

‘Legend’ Saravanan, who owns retail chain New Saravana Stores, will be making his Tamil film debut.

After he was featured prominently in several of their advertisements, speculations were rife for a while that he was going to make an entry into films. The film, which is yet to be titled, (Production No.1), will be written and directed by JD and Jerry, who have previously made films such as Whistle and Ullasam.

Filming began at the AVM Studios on Sunday in the presence of producer AVM Saravanan as well as veteran Director S.P. Muthuraman. The film will have Geetika Tiwary making her debut alongside Saravanan and will also star actors Prabhu, Vivek, Nassar, Kali Venkat and Kovai Sarala among others.

While Harris Jayaraj has been roped in to compose the music, Velraj will handle the cinematography for the film that will reportedly be shot in some locations abroad as well as in Chennai, Pollachi and the Himalayas.