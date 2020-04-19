Legal services authority to the rescue of pregnant woman

It is not just the State and its agencies but also the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNSLSA), led by Justice Vineet Kothari of the Madras High Court, which has been arranging food, groceries, medical help and travelling passes for people in the time of lockdown imposed to fight COVID-19.

According to TNSLSA member-secretary K. Rajasekar, Justice Kothari received a frantic call from the family of a pregnant woman seeking assistance to reach their native place in Kerala. Steps were taken to get a travel pass to the family which managed to reach the border but got stranded there because of the blockade by Kerala police.

“Immediately, Justice Kothari spoke to a Kerala High Court judge who in turn alerted the Chief Minister as well as Chief Secretary of Kerala. After intervention from the highest level, the family was allowed to enter Kerala and reach Palakkad on condition that all the members of the family must remain in home quarantine for 14 days. This also led to Kerala government issue fresh guidelines on permitting pregnant women enter the State despite lockdown.

Food distributed

Similarly, TNSLSA has arranged groceries and medical help for 30 aged farmers in Pattukottai taluk of Thanjavur district. It saved the life of an octogenarian woman in dire need of a feeding tube in Chengalpattu district,” he said.

Further, the legal authority provided food to 20 Narikurava families at Salavakkam in Chengalpattu district and to 25 employees of a circus at Thottiyam in Tiruchi. It gave two ventilators to a government hospital in Tiruvallur with the assistance of a non-governmental organisation. It had obliged requests received regarding relief for migrant workers.

“We received requests from West Bengal and Manipur State Legal Services Authorities for the safety of nearly 500 migrant labourers. Around 90% of those people were traced and provided with food and shelter. We are providing assistance to victims of domestic violence through WhatsAPP helpline in all 32 judicial districts,” Mr. Rajasekar added.

The WhatAPP numbers are Chennai (9443244365) and Kancheepuram (9884040488).