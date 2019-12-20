Legal literacy camp conducted for students

Vellore’s District Legal Services Authority organised a literacy camp to create awareness among marginalised sections about human rights.

A programme was organised at Muthurangam Government Arts and Science College, Vellore, on Thursday, where the students were enlightened on their responsibilities in creating more awareness among marginalised people about the human rights.

Additional district judge (fast-track court), Vellore, S. Gunasekar, reiterated the demand for vigilance about human rights violations and the need of education to the suppressed class about their rights. “Students have a major role in keeping them aware of their rights and any violations should not be tolerated,” said K. Ananthan, additional subordinate judge, Vellore.

Principal (in-charge) of Muthurangam Govt. Arts and Science College, C. Marimuthu, delivered the welcome address. Controller of Examinations A. Sridharan, S. Satishraj and A. Mahendran from the District Legal Services Authority were among the participants.