Tamil Nadu

Legal literacy camp conducted for students

Participants of the camp at Muthurangam Government Arts and Science College on Thursday.

Participants of the camp at Muthurangam Government Arts and Science College on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

more-in

Meet stresses their role in educating marginalised communities about human rights

Vellore’s District Legal Services Authority organised a literacy camp to create awareness among marginalised sections about human rights.

A programme was organised at Muthurangam Government Arts and Science College, Vellore, on Thursday, where the students were enlightened on their responsibilities in creating more awareness among marginalised people about the human rights.

Additional district judge (fast-track court), Vellore, S. Gunasekar, reiterated the demand for vigilance about human rights violations and the need of education to the suppressed class about their rights. “Students have a major role in keeping them aware of their rights and any violations should not be tolerated,” said K. Ananthan, additional subordinate judge, Vellore.

Principal (in-charge) of Muthurangam Govt. Arts and Science College, C. Marimuthu, delivered the welcome address. Controller of Examinations A. Sridharan, S. Satishraj and A. Mahendran from the District Legal Services Authority were among the participants.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
students
human rights
judiciary (system of justice)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 1:01:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/legal-literacy-camp-conducted-for-students/article30352548.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY