Legal heirs of temple land tenants will get name transfer, Minister tells Speaker

January 13, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Chennai

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu on Friday told the Tami Nadu Assembly during Question Hour that if tenants of temple properties died, the property would be transferred to their legal heirs if they applied with the appropriate documents.

Replying to Assembly Speaker M. Appauvu’s question on the issue, the Minister said if they wanted to construct a building on vacant lands of the temple, permission would be granted if they registered the building in the name of the temple. “Same procedure is being followed in the case of agricultural lands. If the tenants die, the name will be transferred to the name of their legal heir,” he said.

The contention of Mr. Appavu was that legal heirs were facing problems in many places as they were branded as encroachers by the HR&CE Department and Adheenams.

“The government should monitor the situation and ensure that the legal heirs should be allowed to use the properties. There are a lot of problems in my constituency. There are lands belonging to the Thiruvavaduthurai mutt, Nanguneir Jeer Mutt and HR&CE Department,” he said.

Mr. Sekarbabu said the Fair Rent Committee headed by senior IAS officers had removed only the encroachers and not those who had rented the houses. “We have issued orders not to evict people below the poverty line and tenants without any heirs and relatives without any prior notice. We fix the rent and collect it from them. No one was evicted for not paying rent,” he said.

As far as granting patta was concerned, the minister said there was an order against it by a Bench of the Madras High Court. “We have filed an appeal. The Chief Minister has announced that after the judgment is delivered, a decision will be taken,” he added.