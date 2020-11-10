Legal action against Stalin for ‘false statement’ on Doraikkannu’s death, Health Minister says

The DMK president had recently questioned the arrest of some associates of the former Minister before his death was declared on October 31

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Tuesday said legal action would be initiated against Leader of Opposition and DMK president M. K. Stalin for making a “false statement” regarding the recent death of former Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu.

Mr. Vijayabaskar, in a statement, accused Mr. Stalin of indulging in “cheap politics” by issuing “false statements”. Doraikkannu, who was admitted to a private hospital for COVID-19 treatment, died on October 31.

Mr. Vijayabaskar said the former Minister was given the best medical treatment. “Neither the hospital, which treated him, nor the government are hiding anything about his health or the treatment provided to him.” the Minister’s statement said.

Mr. Stalin had recently questioned the arrest of some associates of the former Minister before his death was declared on October 31. He claimed that Doraikkannu’s family members were under pressure to return several crores of rupees. “Only after a guarantee for returning the money was given, was his death was declared,” Mr. Stalin had claimed.

According to the death summary issued by Kauvery Hospital in Chennai made public by the State government, the cause of Doraikkannu’s death was “septic shock” and “COVID pneumonia.” The summary said that Doraikkannu’s condition worsened and he suffered an asystolic arrest at 10.15 pm and he was eventually declared dead at 11.15 pm on October 31.