Left parties to campaign against price rice between May 25 and 31

‘People are going through hardship, but the government at the Centre remains insensitive’

‘People are going through hardship, but the government at the Centre remains insensitive’

The Left parties would organise a nationwide campaign between May 25 and May 31 against price rice and unemployment, said CPI leader D. Raja.

Addressing reporters in Chennai on Wednesday, he said increase in the price of petroleum products had a bearing on the price of essential commodities, and inflation was going up. “People are going through hardship, but the government at the Centre remains insensitive. There is a need to strengthen the public distribution system and essential commodities should be made available,” he said, reiterating the need for releasing ₹7,500 to families living below the poverty line.

Urging the government to release funds for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, he also wanted legislation guaranteeing urban employment. “The government should also legislate to provide for unemployment allowance and these issues will be highlighted in the campaign,” he added.

Mr. Raja said the economy was in a bad shape and the value of the rupee had gone far below the U.S. dollar. “Now the public sector undertakings are being sold to private parties. More and more PSUs are identified for sale, and one of them is Madras Fertilizers,” he said.

He also welcomed the release of A.G. Perarivalan.