Lecture on Parkinson’s disease to be held

February 11, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The T.R.L. Narasimhan Annual Memorial Lecture for this year will be delivered by Rukmini Mridula Kandalai, neurologist, City Neuro Centre, Hyderabad, here on Sunday.

She will be delivering the lecture on the topic ‘Medications for Parkinson’s,” a statement by Parivarthan for Parkinson’s Foundation, which is organising the lecture, said. It added that the lecture this year would focus on deciphering the effects of the medications.

The foundation provides a safe platform for its members to share information and exchange their experiences in living with Parkinson’s. It offers them counselling and presentations from subject matter experts. The lecture will happen here at Hotel Savera on Sunday at 4.30 p.m.

