Lecture on lockdown’s impact on India’s poor

CHENNAI

17 March 2021 07:18 IST

Human rights activist and writer Harsh Mander will deliver a lecture on ‘The pandemic lockdown: the poor and India's moral centre’ at the Archdiocesan Pastoral Centre in Mylapore on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The book Locking Down The Poor: The Pandemic and India's Moral Centre, authored by Mr. Mander, will be released by the director of The Hindu Publishing Group N. Ram during the same event, which is being organised by the Constitution Protection Forum.

