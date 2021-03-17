Tamil Nadu

Lecture on lockdown’s impact on India’s poor

Human rights activist and writer Harsh Mander will deliver a lecture on ‘The pandemic lockdown: the poor and India's moral centre’ at the Archdiocesan Pastoral Centre in Mylapore on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The book Locking Down The Poor: The Pandemic and India's Moral Centre, authored by Mr. Mander, will be released by the director of The Hindu Publishing Group N. Ram during the same event, which is being organised by the Constitution Protection Forum.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2021 7:19:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/lecture-on-lockdowns-impact-on-indias-poor/article34088055.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY