Lease of shops owned by urban local bodies to be extended from August, says T.N. CM Stalin

From August 1 this year, the lease period of shops belonging to urban local bodies would be increased to 12 years from the existing nine years, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Necessary amendments would be made in the relevant rules, he said. Speaking at a meeting of the Traders Welfare Board in the Secretariat in Chennai, Mr. Stalin insisted that commercial establishments and shops should display their names in Tamil.

“None should say that they could not see Tamil anywhere in the streets of Tamil Nadu. I request you to come forward to display names in Tamil,” Mr. Stalin said in his speech.

The Tamil Nadu government’s policy was to encourage businesses and the State remaining peaceful encouraged them in this regard, the CM said. He said traders’ concerns could be raised anytime either with him or the Ministers.

“There are no brokers between us [government and the traders] and there should not be. I request traders to function not only keeping the commercial interests in mind but with a service mindset,” Mr. Stalin said.

The CM underlined that the commercial establishments and shops provided employment for several lakh youths across the State.

Listing out the steps being taken by the State government to help traders, the CM referred to a recent decision that allowed traders to renew their licence with local bodies once in three years instead of one year with effect from April 1 this year.

Minister P. Moorthy, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials participated.