GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lease of shops owned by urban local bodies to be extended from August, says T.N. CM Stalin

Published - July 23, 2024 02:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairs a meeting of the Traders Welfare Board in the Secretariat in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairs a meeting of the Traders Welfare Board in the Secretariat in Chennai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

From August 1 this year, the lease period of shops belonging to urban local bodies would be increased to 12 years from the existing nine years, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Necessary amendments would be made in the relevant rules, he said. Speaking at a meeting of the Traders Welfare Board in the Secretariat in Chennai, Mr. Stalin insisted that commercial establishments and shops should display their names in Tamil.

“None should say that they could not see Tamil anywhere in the streets of Tamil Nadu. I request you to come forward to display names in Tamil,” Mr. Stalin said in his speech.

The Tamil Nadu government’s policy was to encourage businesses and the State remaining peaceful encouraged them in this regard, the CM said. He said traders’ concerns could be raised anytime either with him or the Ministers.

“There are no brokers between us [government and the traders] and there should not be. I request traders to function not only keeping the commercial interests in mind but with a service mindset,” Mr. Stalin said.

The CM underlined that the commercial establishments and shops provided employment for several lakh youths across the State.

Listing out the steps being taken by the State government to help traders, the CM referred to a recent decision that allowed traders to renew their licence with local bodies once in three years instead of one year with effect from April 1 this year.

Minister P. Moorthy, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials participated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.