Leak in Kalaignar Centenary Library during rains: AIADMK legislator

February 13, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Leaking was reported in Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai, inaugured in July last year, AIADMK legislator R.B. Udhayakumar said and urged the State government to look into the complaint.

During his speech in the Assembly on Tuesday, Mr. Udhayakumar referred to the Governor’s Address in the House which said that Kalaignar Centenary Library served as a landmark structure and that it benefited people of the southern districts, and added that but it “leaked during rains”.

Minister P. Moorthy, who hailed from Madurai, rose to dispute Mr. Udhayakumar’s claim and wondered when the AIADMK MLA visited the library. He maintained that there was no leakage in the library as claimed.

Minister S.S. Sivasankar remarked whether Mr. Udhayakumar was referring to the new Parliament complex instead of Kalaignar Centenary Library. Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami said his party was only demanding that the leakage should be plugged.

When Mr. Moorthy went about defending that there was no leakage, Mr. Udhayakumar attempted to produce some reports about the leakage in the library. At this point, Leader of the House Duraimurugan intervened to say that if there was any leakage, it should be rectified.

