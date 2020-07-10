Leadership to decide on AIADMK stewardship post Sasikala release, Minister says

Nagapattinam

10 July 2020 16:56 IST

Textiles Minister O.S. Manian said the party leadership would make this decision

Textiles Minister O.S. Manian on Friday said that the party leadership will decide on who will lead the AIADMK after the release of V.K. Sasikala, the jailed aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

“The question has to be posed to the party leadership. I am an ordinary district secretary,” Mr. Manian said, replying to a query from mediapersons, at Seruthur Government High School after laying the foundation for a new building to be constructed at a cost of ₹60 lakh.

Advertising

Advertising